Commanders Cut DB Tre Hawkins From IR With Settlement

The Washington Commanders officially released DB Tre Hawkins from injured reserve with an injury settlement on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Hawkins, 26, played collegiately at Trinity Valley Community College before transferring to Old Dominion University. He was a sixth-round pick by the Giants in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Hawkins signed a four-year, $3,989,520 contract with the Giants, including a $149,520 signing bonus, $149,520 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $997,380. He was entering the final year of that contract when he was let go coming out of the preseason.

The Commanders signed him to a contract in November, but cut him loose earlier this week with an injury designation.

In 2025, Hawkins appeared in one game for the Commanders.