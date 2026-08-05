Panthers Placed OL Saahdiq Charles On Injured Reserve

The Carolina Panthers announced they have placed OL Saahdiq Charles on injured reserve with his calf injury.

Panthers place lineman on injured reserve, bring back Jake Curhanhttps://t.co/AU0rbaVVfq — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 5, 2026

That rules out Charles for the rest of the season since it’s before roster cutdowns. He had been competing for a reserve role and roster spot.

The open roster spot was filled by signing DT Parker Peterson.

Charles, 27, was originally drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of LSU. He finished the final year of a four-year, $4.09 million rookie deal with the team.

The Titans signed Charles to a one-year, $2.5 million deal as a free agent in 2024 expecting him to compete for a starting role. He retired instead and was later released after applying for reinstatement.

Charles signed with the Cowboys in 2025 but was waived coming out of the preseason. After a stint on Dallas’ practice squad, he signed with the Panthers and later signed a futures deal for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Charles appeared in two games for the Panthers.