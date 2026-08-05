49ers Made Two Corresponding Cuts To This Morning’s Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have waived DT Kevin Givens and DE Cameron Sample.

The #49ers have signed WR KhaDarel Hodge and DL Ogbo Okoronkwo to one-year deals. For all roster moves: https://t.co/V7jpG6f2E6 pic.twitter.com/QV0UiXGvmb — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 5, 2026

Those transactions make room for DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and WR KhaDarel Hodge, signed this morning.

Hodge, 31, wound up going undrafted out of Prairie View A&M back in 2018. He later signed on with the Rams and returned to Los Angeles on an exclusive rights contract for the 2019 season.

Hodge was waived coming out of the preseason and later claimed by the Browns. Cleveland re-signed him to a contract as a restricted free agent.

However, the Browns waived Hodge and he was later claimed by the Lions. He finished out the season in Detroit before signing a one-year deal with the Falcons for the 2022 season. Atlanta re-signed him to two consecutive one-year extensions before inking him to a two-year, $6 million extension last March.

The Falcons released Hodge before the new league year in 2026.

In 2025, Hodge appeared in 12 games for the Falcons and recorded three receptions on 10 targets for 31 yards. He also recorded nine tackles on Atlanta’s special teams unit.

Okoronkwo, 31, was taken with the No. 160 overall pick in the fifth round out of Oklahoma by the Rams in 2018. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.9 million deal and signed a one-year deal with the Texans for the 2022 season.

The Browns signed him to a three-year, $19 million deal, worth up to $22 million with incentives. He was entering the last year of his contract and was set to make a base salary of $2.235 million when the Browns released him. He then caught on with the Eagles.

He tore his triceps back in late September of 2025 and missed the remainder of the year.

In 2025, Okoronkwo appeared in one game for the Eagles but recorded no stats.