Ravens Activate OL Corey Bullock

According to the Ravens’ social media, the team is activating OL Corey Bullock from injured reserve.

Bullock, 24, attended North Carolina Central before transferring to Maryland for his final season of college football back in 2023.

After catching on with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent, Bullock was given the highest grade among any rookie offensive linemen coming out of the preseason by Pro Football Focus.

In 2025, Bullock appeared in 16 games for the Ravens at tackle but didn’t make any starts.

We will have more on Bullock as it becomes available.