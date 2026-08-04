NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/4

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

  • Bears placed LB Jonathan Garvin on injured reserve.
  • Bears signed DB Marlen Sewell.

Bengals

  • Bengals waived DB Isaiah Nwokobia.

Browns

  • Browns claimed DT Coziah Izzard off waivers from the Cardinals.
  • Browns signed DB Tyler Hall.
  • Browns waived WR Aaron Anderson and G Jack Conley.

Colts

  • Colts reverted DB Cameron Mitchell to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.

Commanders

Falcons

Jaguars

Jets

  • Jets waived WR Gee Scott Jr..

Lions

Packers

  • Packers signed TE Drew Biber and TE McCallan Castles.
  • Packers waived TE Luke Lachey and TE R.J. Maryland.

Panthers

Patriots

  • Patriots claimed WR Tejhaun Palmer off waivers from the Cardinals.
  • Patriots waived TE Jeremiah Franklin.

Ravens

Seahawks

  • Seahawks signed DE Garrett Nelson.
  • Seahawks waived WR Kyre Duplessis.

Steelers

Texans

  • Texans placed WR D.J. Turner on injured reserve.
  • Texans signed DE Jadeveon Clowney.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply