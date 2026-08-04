NFL Transactions: Tuesday 8/4

Bears
- Bears placed LB Jonathan Garvin on injured reserve.
- Bears signed DB Marlen Sewell.
Bengals
- Bengals waived DB Isaiah Nwokobia.
Browns
- Browns claimed DT Coziah Izzard off waivers from the Cardinals.
- Browns signed DB Tyler Hall.
- Browns waived WR Aaron Anderson and G Jack Conley.
Colts
- Colts reverted DB Cameron Mitchell to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
Commanders
- Commanders placed DB Ahkello Witherspoon on the retired list.
- Commanders signed DB Fabian Moreau.
Falcons
- Falcons placed LB DeAngelo Malone on the PUP list.
- Falcons signed DT Marlon Tuipulotu.
Jaguars
- Jaguars placed G Trystan Colon on the retired list.
Jets
- Jets waived WR Gee Scott Jr..
Lions
- Lions placed TE Anthony Firkser on injured reserve.
- Lions signed RB Raheem Blackshear and TE Zach Horton.
- Lions waived WR Lawrence Keys.
Packers
- Packers signed TE Drew Biber and TE McCallan Castles.
- Packers waived TE Luke Lachey and TE R.J. Maryland.
Panthers
- Panthers placed DE LaBryan Ray on the retired list.
- Panthers signed WR Elijah Cooks and WR Roc Taylor.
- Panthers waived WR Gabriel Benyard and WR Ainias Smith.
Patriots
- Patriots claimed WR Tejhaun Palmer off waivers from the Cardinals.
- Patriots waived TE Jeremiah Franklin.
Ravens
- Ravens signed T Kendall Lamm.
Seahawks
- Seahawks signed DE Garrett Nelson.
- Seahawks waived WR Kyre Duplessis.
Steelers
- Steelers signed WR Jakobie Keeney-James.
- Steelers waived WR Cole Burgess.
Texans
- Texans placed WR D.J. Turner on injured reserve.
- Texans signed DE Jadeveon Clowney.
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