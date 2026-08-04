AFC Notes: Jadeveon Clowney Return, Jonathan Taylor Contract Situation, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Colts RB Jonathan Taylor was asked if he’s optimistic about an extension after hearing about Falcons RB Bijan Robinson‘s three-year, $66.75 million deal: “Hopefully, I actually gotta go talk to my agent, too. I gotta go talk to him and see where things are at. I’ve been trying to just focus on getting better, making sure I’m staying in shape. Like I said, I have faith, so I’m gonna tap in and check in with him now that you guys broke the news to me.” (Stephen Holder)
- Mike Chappell called the Taylor situation “complicated” for two reasons. First, the team is reluctant to offer money in extensions with an uncertain future. Chappell thinks it makes sense to address the final year of his deal, but wonders what it will cost with how heavily they are likely to rely on Taylor.
Jaguars
- Jaguars HC Liam Coen implied he’s open to moving RT Anton Harrison to left tackle: “I think he’s done a nice job. It’s part of what we’ve done, moving those guys around and seeing what sticks and if that ends up sticking, hopefully that’s a good thing for us.” (Ryan O’Halloran)
Texans
- Texans DE Jadeveon Clowney said, “It’s going to be special,” when talking about playing with DEs Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. (Aaron Wilson)
- Clowney talked about re-joining Houston over other options: “Chasing a Super Bowl. No better place to do that than here. It wasn’t about the money. I could have went other places for a little bit more money.” (Wilson)
- Clowney was asked if there’s any hard feelings from being traded to Seattle by the Texans years ago: “Ain’t no hard feelings. It was just Bill O’Brien. We bumped heads. I was 20 years old. When I left here, I started taking care of myself, developing my game, having fun.” (Wilson)
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