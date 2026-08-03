NFL Transactions: Monday 8/3

By
Nate Bouda
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49ers

  • 49ers reverted DE Mikail Kamara to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.

Browns

  • Browns signed DT Travis Bell.
  • Browns waived RB T.J. Harden.

Cardinals

  • Cardinals claimed DT Cam Horsley off waivers from the Titans.
  • Cardinals claimed RB Evan Hull off waivers from the Texans.
  • Cardinals waived DT Coziah Izzard and WR Tejhaun Palmer.

Chiefs

  • Chiefs signed WR Jeff Weimer.

Colts

Commanders

  • Commanders activated LB Kain Medrano from the PUP list.
  • Commanders reverted DB Tre Hawkins III to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.

Cowboys

  • Cowboys reverted DE Charles Snowden to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.

Lions

Packers

Panthers

  • Panthers activated DT Bobby Brown III from the non-football injury list.

Patriots

Ravens

  • Ravens activated NT John Jenkins from the non-football injury list.

Texans

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