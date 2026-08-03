NFL Transactions: Monday 8/3

49ers
- 49ers reverted DE Mikail Kamara to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
Browns
- Browns signed DT Travis Bell.
- Browns waived RB T.J. Harden.
Cardinals
- Cardinals claimed DT Cam Horsley off waivers from the Titans.
- Cardinals claimed RB Evan Hull off waivers from the Texans.
- Cardinals waived DT Coziah Izzard and WR Tejhaun Palmer.
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed WR Jeff Weimer.
Colts
- Colts signed DB Mekhi Rodgers.
- Colts waived DB Cameron Mitchell.
Commanders
- Commanders activated LB Kain Medrano from the PUP list.
- Commanders reverted DB Tre Hawkins III to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
Cowboys
- Cowboys reverted DE Charles Snowden to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
Lions
- Lions signed TE Nick Muse.
- Lions waived WR Tarik Black.
Packers
- Packers activated T Brant Banks from the PUP list.
Panthers
- Panthers activated DT Bobby Brown III from the non-football injury list.
Patriots
- Patriots activated RB Terrell Jennings from the PUP list.
- Patriots signed DT Casey Rogers.
Ravens
- Ravens activated NT John Jenkins from the non-football injury list.
Texans
- Texans signed LB Sione Takitaki.
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