Patriots Activated RB Terrell Jennings From NFI List

Per the transaction wire, the Patriots officially activated RB Terrell Jennings from the non-football injury list.

Jennings, 25, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Florida A&M back in 2024. He was later waived and signed to their practice squad.

He has been on and off of the Patriots’ active roster ever since.

In 2025, Jennings appeared in seven games for the Patriots and rushed for 73 yards on 23 carries to go along with one reception for nine yards receiving and a touchdown.