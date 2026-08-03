Colts Sign CB Mekhi Rodgers, Waive CB Cameron Mitchell With Injury Designation

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed CB Mekhi Rodgers to a contract.

In correspondence, the Colts have waived CB Cameron Mitchell with an injury designation.

Rodgers was a no-star recruit and unranked as a prospect in the 2022 recruiting class out of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania. He spent his first two collegiate seasons at Division III Hobart College in Geneva, New York.

Rodgers then transferred to Saint Francis for the 2024 season and then to James Madison for his final year of eligibility in 2025.

In his one year at James Madison, Rodgers appeared in 13 games and recorded eight total tackles and one pass defended.