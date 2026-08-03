Panthers Activating DT Bobby Brown

The Panthers announced on Monday morning that they are activating DT Bobby Brown from the non-football injury list.

Brown, 25, was a two-year starter at Texas A&M. The Rams used the No. 117 overall pick in the fourth round on him in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Brown signed a four-year, $4,236,532 rookie contract that included a $756,532 signing bonus. He played out that deal and became an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

When testing the free agent market, Brown wound up inking a three-year, $21 million deal with Carolina that has upside to $27 million via incentives.

In 2025, Brown appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and made five starts, recording 31 tackles, half a sack, and one pass deflection.