NFC Notes: Baker Mayfield, Chris Olave, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers G Cody Mauch says there is no question that QB Baker Mayfield is a franchise quarterback in the league and added that the contract situation won’t have any negative impact on Mayfield’s play.

“It sucks to see him go through this and whatnot, but it’s not going to change his mentality, the way he plays,” Mauch said, via Abby DiSalvo of the Tampa Bay Times. “He’s talked a lot about it, but he’s just going to go and play ball.”

“The biggest thing we took away from it is that we’re playing ball now,” Mauch added. “He’s not worried about contract stuff. It’s all about the 2026 Bucs. It’s unfortunate, but he’s gonna go ball out and it’s gonna get made right. No doubt in my mind he’s gonna do that and get even more money, so it’s gonna work out better for him in the end.”

Falcons

Falcons QB Tua Tagovailoa was asked about his ramp-up process to training camp, given that he is still dealing with occasional tightness in his back.

“I think just right now, it’s just a precaution thing early on in camp and then we’ll work through that,” Tagovailoa said. “I feel great right now. Like I said, it feels good to be out there with the guys, be able to throw, continue to hear the plays, get in the huddle with the guys. All of that.”

Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski wants to see Tagovailoa get acclimated before throwing him into the fire, given his history of injury issues.

“I don’t know that he’s full yet,” Stefanski said at a press conference. “Got in there in a few of the slower jog-through periods. He’s getting better every single day. I think he’ll remain on that trajectory, so really confident that he’ll be out there soon.”

Saints

Saints HC Kellen Moore addressed the new contract of WR Chris Olave during his training camp press conference on Friday.

“Just awesome for what he’s gone through in his career, the success he’s had, also the things he’s had to navigate,” Moore said. “At the end of the day, when everyone is shooting for the same goal, it’s a matter of time before it gets figured out. Sometimes the business part takes a little precedence, which is fine. And I think everyone’s really, really excited for where this thing’s going.”