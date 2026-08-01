Falcons Signing G Matthew Bergeron To Four-Year, $96M Extension

The Falcons announced that they are signing G Matthew Bergeron to a four-year, $96 million contract extension.
The deal includes $60 million in guaranteed money and will keep him in Atlanta through 2030.
Bergeron, 26, is a native French speaker hailing from Victoriaville, Quebec, Canada, and was named Second-team All-ACC in 2022.
The Falcons selected him with the 38th pick in the second round of the 2023 draft.
He signed a four-year, $8,978,480 rookie contract that included a $3,529,804 signing bonus before inking this new deal.
In 2025, Bergeron appeared in and started 15 games for the Falcons.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!