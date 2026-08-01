Falcons Signing G Matthew Bergeron To Four-Year, $96M Extension

The Falcons announced that they are signing G Matthew Bergeron to a four-year, $96 million contract extension.

The deal includes $60 million in guaranteed money and will keep him in Atlanta through 2030.

Bergeron, 26, is a native French speaker hailing from Victoriaville, Quebec, Canada, and was named Second-team All-ACC in 2022.

The Falcons selected him with the 38th pick in the second round of the 2023 draft.

He signed a four-year, $8,978,480 rookie contract that included a $3,529,804 signing bonus before inking this new deal.

In 2025, Bergeron appeared in and started 15 games for the Falcons.