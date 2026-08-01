Jets Announced Two Roster Moves

The Jets announced on Saturday that they have signed DL Ben Barten and waived LS Garrison Grimes in a corresponding move.

Grimes, 25, is from American Fork, Utah, and attended Baylor for three seasons before returning to his home state to attend Brigham Young for his final college season.

After he went undrafted, Grimes caught on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent.

Grimes is the son of Wisconsin offensive coordinator and assistant head coach Jeff Grimes.

We will have more on the Jets as it becomes available.