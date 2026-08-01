49ers Placing WR Ricky Pearsall On Season-Ending IR

Matt Barrows reports that the 49ers are placing WR Ricky Pearsall on season-ending injured reserve so that he can have surgery on the PCL in his right knee, per GM John Lynch.

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner recently mentioned that Pearsall was dealing with swelling in the knee and the team had significant concerns over the issue.

Pearsall, 25, was a two-year starter at Florida after transferring from Arizona State following his junior year. The 49ers used the No. 31 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

He signed a four-year, $12,318,582 contract that included a $5,778,969 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Pearsall appeared in nine games for the 49ers and caught 36 passes on 53 targets for 528 yards and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Pearsall as the news is available.