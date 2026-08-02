Standoff Between Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson & Jonathan Taylor For Who Signs Extension First?

ESPN’s Ian Rapoport notes there seems to be a three-way standoff with multiple star running backs all in talks for huge contracts, each potentially waiting for the other to sign first.

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs and Falcons RB Bijan Robinson are both eligible for new deals for the first time since being selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Both reported to camp but haven’t been practicing while negotiations continue.

Both players are huge stars and will likely command salaries at or over the current top of the running back market. But the player who signs first sets the floor for the other, so there’s been a little bit of a game of chicken being played.

A third star running back has also entered the conversation and turned this into a Mexican standoff, as Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is entering the last year of his contract and seeking an extension.

Taylor is not holding in, unlike when he was up for a new deal on his rookie contract, but he also will be seeking a deal that pays him at or over the top of the market.

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley and 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey currently pace the position at $20.6 million a year and $19 million a year, respectively. However, both signed updated deals instead of true extensions. Dolphins RB De’Von Achane was in a similar spot as this trio entering a contract year and signed for $16 million a year this summer.

Robinson, 24, was a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Falcons out of Texas. He signed a four-year, $21,958,544 rookie deal through 2026 with a fifth-year option for 2027. He’s scheduled to make a base salary of $1,145,000 in 2026.

The Falcons exercised Robinson’s fifth-year option worth $11.323 million fully guaranteed in 2027.

In 2025, Robinson appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and rushed 287 times for 1,478 yards (5.1 YPC). He also caught 79 passes for 820 yards with 11 total touchdowns.

Gibbs, 24, transferred to Alabama after two seasons at Georgia Tech and was a starter in his final two college seasons. He earned second-team All-American and second-team All-SEC in 2022.

The Lions selected Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $19,168,040 contract that included a $10,940,393 signing bonus when the Lions exercised his fifth-year option worth $14.293 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

In 2025, Gibbs appeared in all 17 games for the Lions and rushed 243 times for 1,223 yards (5.0 YPC) and 13 touchdowns, adding 77 catches on 94 targets for 616 yards and five touchdowns.

Taylor, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 out of Wisconsin. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,829,150 rookie contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus when Indianapolis signed Taylor to a three-year, $42 million contract extension that included $26.5 million guaranteed.

He’s set to make a base salary of $11.98 million in 2026, the final year of that deal.

In 2025, Taylor appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and recorded 323 rushing attempts for 1,585 yards (4.9 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go along with 46 receptions for 378 yards (8.2 YPC) and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Robinson and Gibbs as the news is available.