AFC Notes: Josh Downs, Jonathan Taylor, Parker Washington, Colts, Jaguars

Colts

Colts WR Josh Downs is excited to showcase his ability to do more within the offense with Alec Pierce absent while he recovers from an injury.

“It’s definitely an opportunity, but also a continuation to show I’m a really good receiver in the NFL,” Downs said, via the team’s website. “I feel like I’m with some of the best guys in the league and I’m excited for more opportunities.”

Colts HC Shane Steichen added that the team is looking for more ways to get Downs involved in the offense.

“(We’re) trying to find different ways to get him the ball,” Steichen said. “We’ll go through that in training camp and game week prep, but we’re excited for him this year.”

Colts GM Chris Ballard believes that more opportunities will allow Downs to prove what he can do and will showcase his versatility.

“I think this is going to be a good thing for us,” Ballard said. “I think Josh is explosive and I think he’s got playmaking ability. He’s a tough dude and it’ll be fun to watch him. I’m a Josh Downs fan.”

Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is entering the final year of a three-year, $42 million extension signed three years ago following a hold-in during training camp. This time around, Taylor isn’t planning on doing a hold-in and expressed his faith that the two sides will work something out, as he wants to be a “Colt for life.”

“I have faith,” Taylor said, via Nathan Brown of The Indianapolis Star. “There have been some good conversations, but I have faith between my agent and the front office. Like I’ve said already, I would love to be a Colt for life, and I have faith that things are moving in the right direction.”

Taylor looked around to Eagles RB Saquon Barkley and Ravens RB Derrick Henry to show that some workhorses can continue to produce at an elite level even as they age.

“Saquon isn’t as old as Derrick Henry, but Derrick’s doing something that’s crazy, and I think people need to take notice. Derrick just went for (nearly) 1,600 (yards), and he’s not stopping. I just think year-in and year-out, those guys you mentioned and a few others, it doesn’t matter if they’re 25 or 32, they’re still playing at a high level.

“At the end of the day, analytics doesn’t really matter. If you’re a baller and can help your team win and you’re an elite guy in a very difficult league, I think it’s worth something.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen said that WR Parker Washington has settled into the second receiver role and has helped take pressure off of WR Brian Thomas Jr.

“Parker is one that really, at the end of the year, man, when Sauce Gardner and those guys are on BT, Parker ends up having multiple double-digit catch games towards the end of the season that really allowed us to get into the playoffs with some of the confidence that we did in the pass game,” Coen said, via Jags Wire. “So he’s tough. He’s compact. He’s a really good punt returner. And he just, he’s almost built like a running back in his lower half. His run after catch is something that we really appreciate as coaches. And we can’t teach that really. Like we can’t coach them always to be special when the ball’s in their hands. And that’s something Parker has.”

Coen added that Washington and QB Trevor Lawrence have continued to build their rapport and praised his work ethic.

“Him and Trevor have continued to just build a connection, a relationship on and off the field,” Coen said. “I mean, Parker Washington is the first guy in our building. 5 a.m., 5.30. He is in the weight room working on himself, on his body, on his mind. He trains both mentally and physically. He really gets it. He pours into himself and his body and knows how to try to take care of himself as a pro. Six-round pick, man. That just, he’s continued to ascend ever since we got here.”