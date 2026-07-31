Colts Worked Out Two Running Backs

The Indianapolis Colts hosted RBs Kenny McIntosh and Marcus Major for workouts on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

The Seahawks cut McIntosh loose earlier this week. He should receive interest on the open market as a depth option.

McIntosh, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2023. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.9 million contract.

Seattle cut him loose to start training camp.

In 2024, McIntosh appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and rushed for 172 yards on 31 attempts (5.5 YPC) to go along with three receptions for 22 yards receiving and no touchdowns.