NFC Notes: Micah Parsons, Kyler Murray, Harrison Smith, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears GM Ryan Poles confirmed the team is eyeing an extension for RT Darnell Wright.

“Darnell is a guy we want here long term,” Poles said, via Bears Wire. “It takes two sides to get things done. But at the end of the day, I don’t want any distractions or anything like that. So, when it’s time to go play football, we’ll go play football and keep it moving. But, yeah, he’s a guy we would like here for a while.”

Per Courtney Cronin, Bears QB Caleb Williams said he lost 10-15 pounds by eating clean, not eating after 7pm, and focusing on his sleep to improve his overall health and movement.

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said that it would be unrealistic at this point to believe that OLB Micah Parsons will be ready for the season opener.

“Yeah, I’d like to have enough flexibility to leave the door open. But that would be unlikely, just from a timing perspective,” Gutekunst said, via PFT. “We’ve invested a lot in him, so we want to make sure he’s ready to go before we even think about putting him out there.”

In an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman says he expects Parsons to miss the first month-and-a-half of the season. He notes Green Bay’s medical staff has a strict no-football rule for the first nine months of players recovering from a torn ACL, so Parsons is expected to start the season on the PUP list after tearing his ACL last December.

Show, the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman says he expects Parsons to miss the first month-and-a-half of the season. He notes Green Bay’s medical staff has a strict no-football rule for the first nine months of players recovering from a torn ACL, so Parsons is expected to start the season on the PUP list after tearing his ACL last December. Schneidman thinks Parsons will make his 2026 debut in Week 6 at home against his former team, the Cowboys.

Ed Policy on extensions for Gutekunst and HC Matt LaFleur this past offseason: “I couldn’t be more excited about the three men we have leading our football team. That’s why we extended their contracts this offseason.” (Schneidman)

on extensions for Gutekunst and HC this past offseason: “I couldn’t be more excited about the three men we have leading our football team. That’s why we extended their contracts this offseason.” (Schneidman) LaFleur says that injury-prone RB MarShawn Lloyd is not on a rep count: “We have learned from our experience that I think we want to gradually get him more involved and see where it goes.” (Demovsky)

is not on a rep count: “We have learned from our experience that I think we want to gradually get him more involved and see where it goes.” (Demovsky) Gutekunst says Jordan Morgan had a “great spring” transitioning to the team’s starting left tackle: “I’ve got a lot of confidence in him. Hopefully keeping him in that one spot will help him progress a little bit quicker.” (Wood)

had a “great spring” transitioning to the team’s starting left tackle: “I’ve got a lot of confidence in him. Hopefully keeping him in that one spot will help him progress a little bit quicker.” (Wood) Gutekunst says it is “very much a possibility” that TE Tucker Kraft will be ready for Week 1. (Hodkiewicz)

will be ready for Week 1. (Hodkiewicz) As for signing K Lenny Kreig , Gutekunst said the team is fond of K Trey Smack but will continue to consider Kreig given his international pathway player exemption. On Smack: “We really like Trey. We really like what he’s made of. We are really optimistic Smack can be (a championship kicker).” (Hodkiewicz)

, Gutekunst said the team is fond of K but will continue to consider Kreig given his international pathway player exemption. On Smack: “We really like Trey. We really like what he’s made of. We are really optimistic Smack can be (a championship kicker).” (Hodkiewicz) Gutekunst says TE Luke Musgrave has a neck injury: “We’re working through it to figure out if it’s gonna be long term.” (Hodkiewicz)

has a neck injury: “We’re working through it to figure out if it’s gonna be long term.” (Hodkiewicz) Packers RT Zach Tom was asked if he will return from his knee injury before Week 1: “It’s not an option, I’m playing Week 1.” (Demovsky)

Vikings

Kyler Murray enters his first season with the Vikings after spending the first seven years of his career with the Cardinals. One anonymous former coach from Arizona doesn’t think Murray will have any problems adjusting to HC Kevin O’Connell‘s system.

“We tried to be as much ‘quick game’ as possible from a protection mindset,” the coach said, via Alec Lewis of The Athletic. “If he plays the way (O’Connell) wants him to play and he plays on time, and his feet and eyes are timed up, he won’t have any issue.”

Murray’s former college coach at Oklahoma, USC’s Lincoln Riley, thinks fans will be excited to see how motivated the quarterback is.

“If I were a Vikings fan,” Riley said. “I’d be licking my chops seeing how motivated this cat is right now. It is off the charts.”

One former Cardinals executive said Murray always wants to be held accountable and is confident the quarterback will thrive in Minnesota with their weapons on offense.

“He has always wanted to be held accountable. I think a lack of that at times may have led to some of the inconsistencies. If I was a betting man, I would bet that you’re going to see some wild s— this year. To have the talent he is, with the talent (the Vikings) have, and to have O’Connell, who has a great mind and a great way of seeing it, they could be a really scary team.”

O’Connell told reporters he has spoken to S Harrison Smith , who remains unsigned and has not yet retired, noting that the two sides will continue to have discussions. (Seifert)

, who remains unsigned and has not yet retired, noting that the two sides will continue to have discussions. (Seifert) O’Connell also said he met with both quarterbacks ahead of training camp, saying that both will take first and second team reps. (Lewis)

O’Connell said there are no limitations with LT Christian Darrisaw‘s knee: “He’s had a healthy offseason, and he’s really built up to a place where I know he’s excited to get going.” (Lewis)