Packers Host 10 Players For Workouts

The Green Bay Packers officially hosted 10 players for workouts on Thursday, including WR Elijah Cooks.

The full list includes:

LS Cal Adomitis WR Elijhah Badger TE McCallan Castles WR Elijah Cooks LS John Ferlmann TE Brandon Frazier LS Brent Matiscik WR Titus Mokiao-Atimalala TE Briley Moore WR Kaden Prather

Cooks, 27, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of San Jose State in 2023. He wound up cracking their active roster as a rookie but bounced on and off their practice squad the following year.

He caught on with the Eagles’ practice squad in January 2025 and was also on and off their practice squad the following season. The Saints signed him to a futures deal last January but was cut loose in April.

For his career, Cooks appeared in 11 games for the Jaguars and recorded three receptions for 38 yards.