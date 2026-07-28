NFC Notes: Jordan Love, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

The Bears saw a five-win improvement last year in their first season under new HC Ben Johnson, partly due to strides from QB Caleb Williams and an improved offense. Heading into year two with Johnson running the show, Williams thinks they’ll be even more entertaining than last season with better first-half performances.

“It’s gonna be really exciting. It’s gonna be really fun to watch,” Williams said, via the Up & Adams Show. “It’s going to be more entertaining than last year, hopefully not as much of a heart race, but it’s going to be a little more entertaining throughout the whole game and what we’re going to bring to the table as a team.”

Williams went into detail about the technicalities they’re working on to take the offense to another level.

“We figure out was it catchable, was it not, is there anything I can do better to help the receivers? Obviously there’s times where guys just drop the ball, but more often than not, it’s looking inward and starting with myself and then going from there. It’s finding ways through practice, finding ways through individual drills, finding ways through the offseason to get better and work my tail off to build confidence, working on the plays mentally and things like that in the offseason. So, when it gets to the season, to training camp, I’m not thinking, I’m not late to stuff. My feet, everything, is all timed up, and I’m delivering a catchable ball to the guys and they can go make plays.”

Lions

After back-to-back division titles in 2023 and 2024, the Lions fell to 9-8 in 2025 and moved on from OC John Morton following the season. Detroit QB Jared Goff says they’ve had no issues finding motivation after finishing last in a tough NFC North.

“Whenever you come in fourth place in your division, and get embarrassed in a lot of ways in some pretty big games, it’s not hard to find that motivation and that grit,” Goff said, via the Brad Galli Show. “You know, I think it’ll come pretty natural to us. We’re used to putting a lot better product on the field than we did last year, and we intend to do that.”

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love said he’s ready to get back on the field and he’s excited about the team around him.

“I love the guys we got,” Love said, via PFT. “I love the team we got, and I think everybody is in a good place. Now it’s time to get back for training camp and keep building on things we left off on in OTAs and get ready to attack the season. For me, it’s just getting back, continuing to focus on things I want to improve on mechanic-wise. A lot of it really starts when you get back with the team, get grinding with everybody else and the coaches and all of that.”