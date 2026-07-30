Packers Signing UFL WR Kaden Prather

The Green Bay Packers are signing UFL WR Kaden Prather to a contract on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport.

Prather, 23, started his collegiate career at West Virginia before transferring to Maryland. He was a three-year starter in college.

The Bills selected Prather in the seventh-round of the 2025 NFL draft. He was waived with an injury settlement before the start of the season.

From there, Prather joined the Louisville Kings of the UFL.

Throughout his four-year college career, Prather appeared in 48 games and caught 162 passes for 1,966 yards and 12 touchdowns.