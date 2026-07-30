BREAKING: Saints Signing WR Chris Olave To Four-Year Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Saints are signing WR Chris Olave to a four-year extension with a maximum value of $132 million.

That would work out to $33 million per year in average annual salary, and Schefter says $90 million of that total is guaranteed.

Olave was entering the final year of his contract on the fifth-year option in 2026 and was coming off a career year in 2025 with 100 catches.

Health was a question mark for the former first-rounder after battling concussions in 2024 and blood clots this offseason but he was cleared to be a full participant in camp.

Olave, 25, was first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and 2021 and a second-team AP All-American in 2021 as a senior. The Saints traded up and used the No. 11 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Olave was entering the final year of his four-year, $19,271,875 contract that included a $11,195,909 signing bonus when the team exercised his fifth-year option worth $15.49 million guaranteed for 2026.

In 2025, Olave appeared in 16 games for the Saints and caught 100 of 156 targets for 1,163 yards (11.6 YPC) and nine touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Olave as the news becomes available.