Jets Signing WR Quincy Skinner, Waiving WR Jalen Walthall With Injury Designation

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports the Jets are waiving WR Jalen Walthall with an injury designation.

Cimini adds the Jets are signing WR Quincy Skinner.

Skinner, 23, signed a three-year, $3 million deal with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt following the 2025 NFL draft. Unfortunately, he was among the team’s final roster cuts.

In his collegiate career, Skinner appeared in 41 games over four years at Vanderbilt and caught 66 passes for 809 yards and eight touchdowns.