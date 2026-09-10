Cowboys Signing TE Brevyn Spann-Ford To Three-Year Extension

The Dallas Cowboys are signing TE Brevyn Spann-Ford to a three-year extension, according to his agent Mike McCartney.

Mike Garafolo adds that Spann-Ford’s contract is three-years, $18 million with $12.075 million guaranteed. He will be under contract through the 2029 season.

Spann-Ford, 26, wound up signing with the Cowboys as an undrafted free-agent out of Minnesota following the 2024 draft.

During his time at Minnesota, Spann-Ford appeared in 49 games and made 17 starts. He caught 75 passes for 867 yards (11.6 YPC) and five touchdowns.

In 2025, Spann-Ford appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys, making five starts. He caught nine of his 13 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown.