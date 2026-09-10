Chargers Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers officially signed WR Gary Jennings to their practice squad and cut DB Isas Waxter in a corresponding move, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

LB Lander Barton LB Andre Carter LB Junior Colson RB Gregory Desrosiers RB Amar Johnson C Josh Kaltenberger DB Nikko Reed TE Evan Svoboda QB DJ Uiagalelei T Laekin Vakalahi (International) DL Terry Webb TE Patrick Herbert DT Jordan Jefferson WR Theo Wease LB Caleb Murphy WR Gary Jennings

Jennings, 29, was drafted by the Seahawks out of West Virginia in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,230,930 with a $710,930 signing bonus.

The Seahawks elected to waive Jennings, and the Dolphins claimed him. He was later placed on injured reserve by the Dolphins and they then opted to waive him during the 2020 season.

From there, Jennings had stints with the Ravens, Bills, Colts, Raiders and Chiefs from 2021 to 2022. The Panthers signed him in May of 2023 but cut him again before the season.

He was out of the NFL until signing a contract with the Chargers in August. Los Angeles cut him loose earlier this week.

In 2019, Jennings appeared in one game for the Miami Dolphins but was unable to record any statistics.