NFC Notes: Arvell Reese, Terence Steele, Cowboys, Eagles Position Battles, Giants

Cowboys

Shortly after Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer called out RT Terence Steele during the preseason for needing to play better, Dallas swung a trade with the Steelers for OT Broderick Jones. The former first-rounder is going to be nipping at Steele’s heels all season and could overtake the veteran. However, Steele is no stranger to competition as a former undrafted free agent.

“Yeah. I mean, obviously it’s the essential theme of the program, compete every day,” he said via Calvin Watkins. “Yeah, this is the league, you know what I’m saying? It’s one of the hardest businesses, hardest sports in the world, just because they’re always bringing new guys in to compete with you. And it brings the best out of everyone though. So I think it’s for the betterment of the team, pushes guys to be great.”

Steele confirmed that Schottenheimer gave him a heads up about the trade, which he appreciated.

“Yeah just as a man, that means a lot to me. Just give me a heads up, keep it real with me. Yeah, I respect him a ton for that. [OC] Klayton (Adams) and [OL coach] Conor Riley called me as well after. Respect them for that too.”

Eagles

Giants

There was some discussion about Arvell Reese‘s position before being drafted by the Giants. Reese said he was happy to know he’d line up at inside linebacker in New York and feels it’s the “perfect situation” for him.

“I ain’t gonna lie,” Reese said, via Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com. “As soon as I was drafted here, the first thing I thought in my head was like, ‘I’m about to be playing inside ‘backer,’ and I was so happy about that. I remember meeting and sitting down with [linebackers coach Frank] Bush and [Giants defensive coordinator] Dennard [Wilson], and they were like, ‘You’re gonna be at inside ‘backer here.'” No matter where I ended up, I would’ve given it my all, no matter what. But me just being here, I think it’s the perfect situation for sure.”

Giants DC Dennard Wilson said they view Reese as a “true linebacker.”

“He’s an inside ‘backer,” Wilson said. “We love who Arvell is. He is a true linebacker and we told him that. The first time we met with him on the ’30’ visit, we told him that. And then going out to dinner, we told him that. I knew he was the guy for us. So, I was just hoping and praying that he fell to us.”

Wilson said Reese “already has the foundation” to be a great inside linebacker and called him “one of the smartest rookies I’ve ever been around.”

“He knows how to play the linebacker position, that’s his first position, so it’s about the details,” Wilson said. “He already has the foundation. It’s about learning the nuances of the position, what we plan in front of him, behind him, how he can use his help. He is one of the smartest rookies I’ve ever been around. He picks up everything. If he makes a mistake, he doesn’t make that mistake again, and he doesn’t come out here and act like a rookie. He’s gonna keep growing, and you know, we like where he’s at. We’re so happy that we got him. And man, he’s just getting started.”

Giants HC John Harbaugh said the timing of WR Darius Slayton‘s release could have been related to numerous things, including possibly a trade or a contract alteration, but wouldn’t explain directly if they asked him to take a pay cut. (Pat Leonard)