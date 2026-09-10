49ers Place DT Alfred Collins On IR, Elevate Two Players

The San Francisco 49ers have placed DT Alfred Collins on injured reserve, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

The 49ers also elevated WR KhaDarel Hodge and DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday’s game against the Rams.

Collins is out for the season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in practice on Wednesday.

Collins, 24, was a four-star recruit and the second-ranked strongside defensive end in the 2020 recruiting class out of Bastrop, Texas. He committed to Texas and spent all five seasons there.

The 49ers used the No. 43 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Collins. He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $10,296,326 contract with a $4,128,235 signing bonus.

In 2025, Collins appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and recorded 17 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, two pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.