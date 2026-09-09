49ers DT Alfred Collins Tore His Patellar Tendon In Practice Yesterday

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan announced that DT Alfred Collins tore his patellar tendon in practice and will miss the rest of the season, per Nick Wagoner.

It’s another tough injury hit for the 49ers, as Collins was a second-year player they were counting on in the middle of their defense.

Look for him to be placed on injured reserve and for San Francisco to add a replacement, although that might have to wait until they return from Australia.

Collins, 24, was a four-star recruit and the second-ranked strongside defensive end in the 2020 recruiting class out of Bastrop, Texas. He committed to Texas and spent all five seasons there.

The 49ers used the No. 43 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Collins. He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $10,296,326 contract with a $4,128,235 signing bonus.

In 2025, Collins appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and recorded 17 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, two pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.