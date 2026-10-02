49ers Owner Jed York Suspended Six Weeks & Fined $500,000 For Prostitution Arrest

The NFL announced they have suspended 49ers owner Jed York from attending six games and fined him $500,000 for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, per Mike Garafolo. This stems from York’s arrest in an Ohio prostitution sting back in August.

The statement reads that York has already stayed away from San Francisco’s first three games of the season, which will count toward his suspension. He will be eligible to resume attending games after Tuesday, October 20.

York issued the following statement on Friday:

“Today, the NFL concluded its review, and I accept its decision in full. To my family, to the players, coaches, and employees of the San Francisco 49ers, to our fans and partners, I am deeply sorry. This was an inexcusable mistake and I take full responsibility. What I did does not reflect my values or the man I strive to be for my family. While I fell short of the model I want to set for my sons, I now hope to show them the importance of owning up to one’s failures, and that even our worst moments teach us to be better. Leading the 49ers is a privilege, and one I don’t take lightly. Your trust will have to be earned back over time, and I look forward to that work ahead,” per Adam Schefter.

York was arrested in East Palestine, Ohio, on suspicion of engaging in prostitution before prosecutors amended the charges to disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools. York pled no contest to those charges.

York, 46, was brought into the 49ers as director of strategic planning for his family-owned team, the 49ers, in 2005. He was later promoted to vice president of strategic planning before becoming CEO of the team in December of 2008, when his parents transitioned to co-chairmen, making him the operating figure of the team.

Since then, he has held titles of owner, president and CEO, and currently serves as a principal owner/CEO since 2024.

In his 17 years as CEO, the 49ers have a 147-129-1 record with York, including eight playoff appearances and three Super Bowl appearances.