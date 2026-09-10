NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/10

By
Nate Bouda
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49ers

Bears

  • Bears signed DB Anthony Johnson to the practice squad.
  • Bears released DB Marlen Sewell from the practice squad with an injury settlement.

Browns

Chargers

  • Chargers signed WR Gary Jennings to the practice squad.
  • Chargers released DB Isas Waxter from the practice squad.

Dolphins

  • Dolphins waived TE Ben Sims from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Lions

Raiders

Rams

Titans

  • Titans waived DB Melvin Smith.
  • Titans signed DB Jaylon Jones.

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