NFL Transactions: Thursday 9/10

49ers
- 49ers elevated WR KhaDarel Hodge and DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo from the practice squad.
- 49ers placed DT Alfred Collins on injured reserve.
Bears
- Bears signed DB Anthony Johnson to the practice squad.
- Bears released DB Marlen Sewell from the practice squad with an injury settlement.
Browns
- Browns waived DT Travis Bell from injured reserve.
Chargers
- Chargers signed WR Gary Jennings to the practice squad.
- Chargers released DB Isas Waxter from the practice squad.
Dolphins
- Dolphins waived TE Ben Sims from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Lions
- Lions signed WR Tom Kennedy from the practice squad.
- Lions signed DB Natrone Brooks to the practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders waived G Atonio Mafi.
- Raiders claimed G Bryce Cabeldue off waivers from the Seahawks.
Rams
- Rams elevated DB Tanner Ingle from the practice squad.
Titans
- Titans waived DB Melvin Smith.
- Titans signed DB Jaylon Jones.
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