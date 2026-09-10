Raiders Claim G Bryce Cabeldue From Seahawks

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Raiders have claimed G Bryce Cabeldue off waivers from the Seahawks.
The Raiders waived OL Atonio Mafi in a corresponding move, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.
Cabeldue, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2025 draft out of Kansas. He signed a four-year, $4.4 million rookie deal through 2028 and is set to make a base salary of $1,005,000 in 2026.
Seattle waived Cabeldue after Week 1 of the season this year.
In 2025, Cabeldue appeared in eight games for the Seahawks.
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Cabeldue did not play with Seattle this season. He was released before the Wednesday game.