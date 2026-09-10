Josh Jacobs Pleading No Contest To Charges

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reports Packers RB Josh Jacobs is pleading no contest to the misdemeanor charges.

Demovsky adds Jacobs is ordered by the court to avoid contacting the victim, attend counseling and pay restitution to the victim.

This clears the way for the NFL to impose discipline in the situation, as the league does not want to supersede the legal process. Jacobs was able to get his court date moved up from November 17 to today.

He was placed on the Commissoner’s Exempt List before roster cutdowns after being formally charged with two misdemeanors in late August stemming from an incident back in May.

Jacobs was originally booked on five charges, including strangulation, but instead faced reduced charges of misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property.

Jacobs issued the following statement, per Demovsky:

“I fully understand the seriousness of the situation and I take full responsibility.”

Jacobs, 28, was selected with the No. 24 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in 2019. He later agreed to a four-year, $11,933,394 rookie contract that included a $6,698,832 signing bonus.

Las Vegas declined Jacobs’ fifth-year options ahead of the 2022 season, which set him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. The team then used the franchise tag on Jacobs worth $10.09 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. However, the two sides agreed to an amended one-year deal after Jacobs held out during training camp.

He signed a four-year, $48 million contract with the Packers as an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2025, Jacobs appeared in 15 games for the Packers and recorded 234 rushing attempts for 929 yards (4.0 YPC) and 13 touchdowns, to go along with 36 receptions on 44 targets for 282 yards (7.8 YPC) and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Jacobs as the news becomes available.