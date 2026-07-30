Colts Sign WR Liam Clifford

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed UDFA WR Liam Clifford to a contract.

Clifford, 23, was a four-star recruit and the 39th-ranked receiver in the 2021 recruiting class out of Cincinnati, Ohio. He committed to Penn State and remained there for four years.

In his collegiate career, Clifford appeared in 52 games over four years at Penn State and caught 42 passes for 530 yards and one touchdown.