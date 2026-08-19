Jaguars Announce Trade For G Daniel Faalele, Waive Another Lineman

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they traded a 2027 sixth-round pick for Giants G Daniel Faalele.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made the following roster moves: – Acquired OL Daniel Faalele (FAH-ah-LAY-lay) from the New York Giants in exchange for a sixth-round selection in the 2027 NFL Draft, pending a physical – Waived OL Timothy McKay — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) August 19, 2026

To make room on the roster, they will waive recently signed OL Timothy McKay. He was most recently with the Commanders.

McKay, 24, was a three-year starter at North Carolina State who received an invitation to the Shrine Bowl after the conclusion of his college career. He caught on with the Commanders following the 2025 NFL Draft.

He was waived coming out of the preseason and spent the year on the practice squad. Washington re-signed him to a futures deal for the 2026 season but waived him during camp.

In six seasons at N.C. State, McKay appeared in 55 games with 34 starts.