Giants Claimed DL Ben Barten Off Waivers From Jets

The New York Giants claimed DT Ben Barten off the waiver wire from the Jets, per the NFL transaction wire.

It’s Barten’s second stint with the Giants and third stint with a New York team overall as he keeps shuttling back and forth between them.

Barten, 6-5 and 303 pounds, played four years at Wisconsin. He caught on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft.

During his four-year college career, Barten recorded 63 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and eight pass deflections in 44 games.