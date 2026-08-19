The Buffalo Bills waived DT Tommy Akingbesote on Wednesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

It makes room for new DT Greg Gaines to join the team.

Akingbesote, 23, is a former seventh-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Maryland. He signed a four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract.

He was among Dallas’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason, and he signed with the Panthers’ practice squad in September. Carolina cut him loose after a few weeks and he joined the Bills’ practice squad.

Buffalo re-signed him on a futures deal for the 2026 season.

During his college career at Maryland, Akingbesote appeared in 44 games and recorded 77 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, two pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.