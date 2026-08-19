Chargers Added A Wide Receiver Wednesday

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed WR Liam Clifford to the roster.

we’ve signed WR liam clifford + waived WR luke grimm with an injury designation pic.twitter.com/ZKh0C9CsTB — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 19, 2026

In a corresponding move, they waived WR Luke Grimm with an injury designation. He’ll revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers and will likely be cut with a settlement later on.

Clifford worked out for the team on Tuesday.

Clifford, 23, was a four-star recruit and the 39th-ranked receiver in the 2021 recruiting class out of Cincinnati, Ohio. He committed to Penn State and remained there for four years.

In his collegiate career, Clifford appeared in 52 games over four years at Penn State and caught 42 passes for 530 yards and one touchdown.