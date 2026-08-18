NFC Notes: Jordan Love, Kyler Murray, Caleb Williams, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Training camp is much different for Bears QB Caleb Williams this year than it was last year. Bears HC Ben Johnson didn’t ease Williams into a new scheme last year, choosing instead to throw him in the 12-foot end of the pool with dumbbells instead of floaties. When Williams predictably flailed around for part of camp, it generated headlines and concern, but Johnson’s approach turned out to be exactly what Williams needed.

“It did everything for me,” Williams said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “It built more confidence, it built mental fortitude, it built more strength, it built more maturity for me, learning and having to grow and look at myself and figure out what I need to do better. And it’s gonna be a year-to-year base, for me to be able to step up and grow up every single year in different ways. Every team is different, every moment is different, and so just taking it one step at a time and not being results-based. That’s something we’re big on, not being results-based but being able to focus on the process.

“And when it comes time that we need to choke it down a little bit and slow things down or cut back on a bunch of verbiage and a bunch of play calls, that’s season time when it’s time to go win games and the results matter. But for training camp and OTAs and preseason, it’s drink through a firehose, try and get as much in as you can, and from there, Coach can figure it out, that’s his part. My part is to follow him, do exactly what he says to the best of my ability.”

Now going into Year 3, the Bears and Williams think they are poised for big things with all of the learning moments banked over the former No. 1 pick’s first two seasons.

“Every year for me is being able to go back and look at what I could have done better,” Williams said. “My first year, one of the biggest things for me was being able to be as stoic as possible, and that’s gonna be a year-to-year thing. The plays and the playbook, just trying to be able to learn them as best that I can, the formations, the motions, just the overall process to be able to provide confidence in myself, and then from that, my confidence being able to flow and exude through me to my teammates is big.

“It starts with myself, getting myself right, getting myself together, making sure I’m on top of my game every single day, every single game, every single week, and then from there, the confidence, the belief, the maturity, all those different things, they seem like a lot more. And it’s just my confidence growing in myself and understanding what I need to do for the guys.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Bears RB Kyle Monangai suffered a hyperextended knee and is expected to miss multiple weeks, but the MRI is considered positive after he was injured in practice recently.

suffered a hyperextended knee and is expected to miss multiple weeks, but the MRI is considered positive after he was injured in practice recently. Chicago OL Braxton Jones and Theo Benedet are expected to be the left tackles at practice on Tuesday, as OT Ozzy Trapilo “has his own timeline” to return from injury, per HC Ben Johnson . Jones will run with the ones and Benedet with the twos. (Brad Biggs)

and are expected to be the left tackles at practice on Tuesday, as OT “has his own timeline” to return from injury, per HC . Jones will run with the ones and Benedet with the twos. (Brad Biggs) Johnson gave an update on CB Kyler Gordon (calf): “Yeah, there’s nothing to add right now… Yeah, I see him in the building… There’s a plan and he’s working toward the plan… He’s rehabbing.” (Adam Jahns)

(calf): “Yeah, there’s nothing to add right now… Yeah, I see him in the building… There’s a plan and he’s working toward the plan… He’s rehabbing.” (Adam Jahns) Bears QB Tyson Bagent suffered a hamstring injury in the preseason opener and is doubtful for Saturday’s game after missing practice on Tuesday. (Mark Carman)

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love said during an appearance on This is Football that the team is working on their ability to close out games, something they struggled with last season.

“The biggest difference is our ability to finish,” Love said. “I think that’s kinda where we had a letdown last season was being able to finish late in games, late in the season, all those things. I think this year that’s the mindset. That’s the goal for us, to be able to go out there and finish no matter what the situation is. Just have that killer mindset.”

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst confirmed DE Jordon Riley will start the season on the PUP list as he recovers from an Achilles injury. (Weston Hodkiewicz)

confirmed DE will start the season on the PUP list as he recovers from an Achilles injury. (Weston Hodkiewicz) Green Bay HC Matt LaFleur said RB Josh Jacobs will return to practice from his groin injury on Tuesday. (Ryan Wood)

said RB will return to practice from his groin injury on Tuesday. (Ryan Wood) LaFleur also talked about CB Keisean Nixon‘s comment saying he felt he’s being punished by being in an open competition after a Pro Bowl season: “He loves making a headline, doesn’t he… The way I look at it is this: I guess our whole team is being punished, because everybody is in competition.” ( Wood )

Vikings

Vikings QB Kyler Murray spoke to reporters about what he will bring to the game and his ability to make plays with his legs.

“I think, you know, as far as my ability to move around, stuff like that, it’s tough to emulate that stuff on the practice field, when bullets aren’t really flying and there’s no referees out here to be able to say if we were sacked or not,” Murray said, via Pro Football Talk. “But I think when we get out there, you know, come game time, I think that stuff just happens for me. That stuff just happens, you know, trying to premeditate what I’m gonna do or anything like that. But I definitely think that’s an ability of mine that, you know, is a special one.”

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell confirmed LB Jamal Adams tore his quad tendon in his right leg after suffering a torn quad in the left leg a few years ago. (Alec Lewis)