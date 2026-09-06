AFC Notes: Cyrus Allen, Akheem Mesidor, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers DC Chris O’Leary said NIL has helped players like rookie OLB Akheem Mesidor transition to the NFL without having to learn how to be a professional.

“I think the guys getting paid in college helps them with their professionalism,” O’Leary said, via Chargers Wire. “When they get here, they’re just more ready… They know what it means to treat it like a job.”

Chiefs

Chiefs rookie WR Cyrus Allen was asked what he is working on the most ahead of his first year, and HC Andy Reid has taken notice of him early on.

“Just slowing down my thought process,” Allen said, via The Athletic. “And just having to learn everything…I put myself in this shell to where I’m just going to outwork you. And it’s gonna show on the field.”

“We’ve loaded him up, and we’ve moved him around, which is tough,” Reid added. “But that’s what he wants. He wants to learn it all. But the more he plays, the better.”

Raiders

Raiders GM John Spytek commented on his decision to retain K Kansei Matsuzawa on the practice squad despite the preseason struggles.

“Well, we obviously knew from the start this was a developmental player, and he’s fairly new to the kicking game, and we saw a lot of quality work from Kansei [Matsuzawa] in practice,” Spytek said, via RaidersWire.com. “He kicked well, and so the next step is obviously when the bright lights are on and it really matters. It’s kind of like going to the driving range, everybody can rip 400 yard drives you feel like on the driving range, but then when you’re standing out there and there’s water on the left and out of bounds on the right, it gets a little harder. So that’s the next step for Kansei. But we like the worker. We like how dedicated he is to his craft, and we’re excited to keep working with him.”