NFC Notes: Harrison Smith Contract, D’Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson, Bears, Vikings

Bears

Bears RB D’Andre Swift is entering his second season in HC Ben Johnson‘s offense and said he feels more comfortable and can play even faster now that he has the small details down.

“Going into the second year in this system, I have a better understanding of the offense in general and where I need to be,” Swift told Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I feel really good about it. It’s the first time I’ve been in a system for consecutive years in a while, so I paid attention to the self-scout from last year and figured out what I need to do a better job of. I’m honing in on the little details, so that allows me to play faster.”

“He’s always been a pretty polished runner,” Bears G Jonah Jackson said of Swift, who he also played with in Detroit. “But he seems to be finding another gear.”

Bears

Bears RB Roschon Johnson filled in the RB2 role for a large part of camp after Kyle Monangai went down with an injury. Chicago OC Press Taylor raved about Johnson making the most of his reps, expressing trust in the backup should they need him down the line.

“Roschon is a guy that really had a great finish to camp here, somebody that earned a lot of trust through the last couple weeks,” Taylor said, via the Bears Wire. “As Kyle goes down and Roschon’s numbers increase and he got more opportunities, he proved to us that he’s trustworthy. He can be in those situations if it comes down to it where we need him to carry a heavier load than we expected while being involved in special teams. That’s something he’s done well.”

Vikings

The Vikings signed S Harrison Smith to a one-year contract with a $12.25 million base value, including a $6.95 million signing bonus, a $1.3 million base salary, and $4 million in per-game active roster bonuses.

to a one-year contract with a $12.25 million base value, including a $6.95 million signing bonus, a $1.3 million base salary, and $4 million in per-game active roster bonuses. Smith’s contract includes up to $4 million in incentives, with $1 million for a playoff berth, $1.5 million for a divisional-round win, $2 million for an NFC Championship win, or $4 million for a Super Bowl win.

The $4 million in per-game bonuses reduce Smith’s guaranteed compensation to $8.25 million, but playing the full season would bring his total to $12.25 million, with the maximum value reaching $16.25 million if all incentives are earned. (Pro Football Talk)