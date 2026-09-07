NFL Transactions: Monday 9/7

By
Nate Bouda
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49ers

Bears

  • Bears waived DB Dontae Manning from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Broncos

  • Broncos signed DB Taylor Rapp to the practice squad.
  • Broncos released LS Luke Basso from the practice squad.

Browns

  • Browns signed DT Zion Logue to the practice squad.
  • Browns placed DT Tyreak Sapp on the practice squad injured list.

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers waived DB Xavier Williams from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
  • Buccaneers signed LB Caden Fordham to the practice squad.

Chargers

  • Chargers signed DB Isas Waxter to the practice squad.
  • Chargers released WR Gary Jennings from the practice squad.

Colts

  • Colts waived WR Coleman Owen from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Commanders

  • Commanders signed WR Van Jefferson to the practice squad.
  • Commanders released TE Joshua Simon from the practice squad.

Giants

Jaguars

  • Jaguars waived QB Carter Bradley from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Lions

  • Lions signed LB Joe Bachie from the practice squad.
  • Lions signed C Seth McLaughlin and RB Jabari Small to the practice squad.
  • Lions placed G Mason Miller on the practice squad injured list.

Raiders

  • Raiders signed TE Patrick Gurd and DT Tim Keenan to the practice squad.
  • Raiders released DB Devin Lafayette and DT Gary Smith from the practice squad.

Saints

Titans

Vikings

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