NFL Transactions: Monday 9/7

49ers
- 49ers signed TE Brayden Willis to the practice squad.
Bears
- Bears waived DB Dontae Manning from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Broncos
- Broncos signed DB Taylor Rapp to the practice squad.
- Broncos released LS Luke Basso from the practice squad.
Browns
- Browns signed DT Zion Logue to the practice squad.
- Browns placed DT Tyreak Sapp on the practice squad injured list.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers waived DB Xavier Williams from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
- Buccaneers signed LB Caden Fordham to the practice squad.
Chargers
- Chargers signed DB Isas Waxter to the practice squad.
- Chargers released WR Gary Jennings from the practice squad.
Colts
- Colts waived WR Coleman Owen from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Commanders
- Commanders signed WR Van Jefferson to the practice squad.
- Commanders released TE Joshua Simon from the practice squad.
Giants
- Giants released WR Darius Slayton.
Jaguars
- Jaguars waived QB Carter Bradley from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Lions
- Lions signed LB Joe Bachie from the practice squad.
- Lions signed C Seth McLaughlin and RB Jabari Small to the practice squad.
- Lions placed G Mason Miller on the practice squad injured list.
Raiders
- Raiders signed TE Patrick Gurd and DT Tim Keenan to the practice squad.
- Raiders released DB Devin Lafayette and DT Gary Smith from the practice squad.
Saints
- Saints signed DE Jonah Williams to the practice squad.
Titans
- Titans signed DB Isaiah Oliver to the practice squad.
- Titans released DB Jerrick Reed from the practice squad.
Vikings
- Vikings signed LB Kenny Dyson to the practice squad.
- Vikings released DB Kahlef Hailassie from the practice squad.
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