Raiders Signed Two, Cut Two From PS

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they signed DT Tim Keenan II and TE Patrick Gurd to their practice squad on Monday.

RAIDERS ROSTER MOVES: – Signed DT Tim Keenan II and TE Patrick Gurd to the practice squad – Released DT Gary Smith III and S Devin Lafayette from the practice squad#RaiderNation | @Raiders — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) September 7, 2026

To make room, they released DT Gary Smith III and S Devin Lafayette.

Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:

DT Brandon Cleveland RB Roman Hemby T Niklas Henning K Kansei Matsuzawa (International) LB Cameron McGrone TE Chris Myarick RB Dare Ogunbowale C Will Putnam DE Cian Slone WR Deven Thompkins DB Greedy Vance WR Cody White WR Ronnie Bell G Evan Neal LB Azeez Ojulari DT Tim Keenan II TE Patrick Gurd

Keenan, 23, was a four-star recruit and the 46th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2021 class. He committed to Alabama and remained there for five years.

The Rams drafted him with the No. 232 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4,538,056 rookie contract that included a $158,056 signing bonus. However, Los Angeles waived him coming out of the preseason.

During his college career, Keenan appeared in 41 games and recorded 95 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.