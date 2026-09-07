Raiders Signed Two, Cut Two From PS

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they signed DT Tim Keenan II and TE Patrick Gurd to their practice squad on Monday.
RAIDERS ROSTER MOVES:
– Signed DT Tim Keenan II and TE Patrick Gurd to the practice squad
– Released DT Gary Smith III and S Devin Lafayette from the practice squad#RaiderNation | @Raiders
— Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) September 7, 2026
To make room, they released DT Gary Smith III and S Devin Lafayette.
Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:
- DT Brandon Cleveland
- RB Roman Hemby
- T Niklas Henning
- K Kansei Matsuzawa (International)
- LB Cameron McGrone
- TE Chris Myarick
- RB Dare Ogunbowale
- C Will Putnam
- DE Cian Slone
- WR Deven Thompkins
- DB Greedy Vance
- WR Cody White
- WR Ronnie Bell
- G Evan Neal
- LB Azeez Ojulari
- DT Tim Keenan II
- TE Patrick Gurd
Keenan, 23, was a four-star recruit and the 46th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2021 class. He committed to Alabama and remained there for five years.
The Rams drafted him with the No. 232 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4,538,056 rookie contract that included a $158,056 signing bonus. However, Los Angeles waived him coming out of the preseason.
During his college career, Keenan appeared in 41 games and recorded 95 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.
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