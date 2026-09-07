Raiders Signed Two, Cut Two From PS

By
Logan Ulrich
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The Las Vegas Raiders announced they signed DT Tim Keenan II and TE Patrick Gurd to their practice squad on Monday. 

To make room, they released DT Gary Smith III and S Devin Lafayette

Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes: 

  1. DT Brandon Cleveland
  2. RB Roman Hemby
  3. T Niklas Henning
  4. K Kansei Matsuzawa (International)
  5. LB Cameron McGrone
  6. TE Chris Myarick
  7. RB Dare Ogunbowale
  8. C Will Putnam
  9. DE Cian Slone
  10. WR Deven Thompkins
  11. DB Greedy Vance
  12. WR Cody White
  13. WR Ronnie Bell
  14. G Evan Neal
  15. LB Azeez Ojulari
  16. DT Tim Keenan II
  17. TE Patrick Gurd

Keenan, 23, was a four-star recruit and the 46th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2021 class. He committed to Alabama and remained there for five years. 

The Rams drafted him with the No. 232 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4,538,056 rookie contract that included a $158,056 signing bonus. However, Los Angeles waived him coming out of the preseason.  

During his college career, Keenan appeared in 41 games and recorded 95 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.  

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