Dolphins Released K Zane Gonzalez From IR

Per the wire, the Dolphins released K Zane Gonzalez from injured reserve.

Gonzalez, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.48 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $555,000 in 2018 when the Browns waived him a few weeks into the regular season.

The Cardinals later signed Gonzalez to their practice squad before promoting him to their active roster during the 2018 season. Arizona brought him back on a one-year restricted tender in 2020 worth $3.27 million.

Gonzalez was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career back in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Lions. Detroit cut him coming out of the preseason, though, and re-signed him to the practice squad. Carolina signed him to their active roster.

Carolina signed Gonzalez to a two-year extension in 2022, but he was traded to the 49ers in March 2023. He was eventually placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason and cut loose in September.

He joined Washington’s practice squad in November and was signed to the active roster in December after being elevated three times. Washington brought back Gonzalez on a one-year deal for 2025 but let him go before the season began.

Gonzalez then signed with Atlanta in November 2025 and remained there for the rest of the season. Miami signed him to a one-year deal for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Gonzalez appeared in nine games for the Falcons and made 19 of his 22 field goal attempts, along with 17 of his 18 extra-point attempts.