Giants Signing LB Anfernee Orji

Per Dan Duggan, the Giants are signing LB Anfernee Orji to a contract.

According to Dan Salomone, the Giants are waiving DL Ben Barten in correspondence.

Orji was a tryout player with the Giants during minicamp and was with Tennessee last offseason before suffering a torn ACL.

Orji, 25, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 draft out of Vanderbilt. He was among their final roster cuts and spent the season on the practice squad before re-signing to a futures deal.

From there, the Saints waived Orji in May last offseason but he was claimed by Tennessee. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL and was waived with an injury designation during camp.

In 2024, Orji appeared in 16 games for the Saints and recorded 30 total tackles and two tackles for loss.