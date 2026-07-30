Panthers Signing WR Gabriel Benyard

Per Mike Kaye, the Panthers are signing UDFA WR Gabriel Benyard to a contract.

In correspondence, the Panthers are releasing UDFA DT Parker Peterson.

Benyard, 23, signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Kennesaw State following the 2026 draft. Unfortunately, Buffalo waived Benyard in June.

In his FBS career, Benyard appeared in 21 games for Kennesaw State and caught 79 passes for 1,111 yards and nine touchdowns. He also rushed 21 times for 161 yards and a touchdown.