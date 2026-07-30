Titans Waived/Injured S Sanoussi Kane

The Tennessee Titans announced they have waived S Sanoussi Kane with an injury designation.

The @Titans have signed safety Hudson Clark. The Titans have waived/injured safety Sanoussi Kane. READ https://t.co/Oc7kB4FFJL pic.twitter.com/AiN6QkuLjL — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) July 30, 2026

To take his spot on the roster, the team signed S Hudson Clark.

Kane will revert to the Titans’ injured reserve list if he clears waivers, at which point he’ll likely be released with a settlement.

Kane, 24, was a two-year starter at Purdue and was drafted by the Ravens with the No. 250 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He was in the second year of a four-year, $4,102,932 rookie contract when the Ravens waived him late in the season and re-signed him to the practice squad. The Titans later signed him away to their active roster.

In 2025, Kane appeared in seven games for the Ravens and two games for the Titans. He recorded eight total tackles.