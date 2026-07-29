AFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Zay Jones, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts
Colts QB Daniel Jones said that he’s fully cleared for team activities but still has a ways to go before he’s back to his old self.
“I’m feeling good, feeling good. Plan is to be back in 11-on-11, full team drills Wednesday when we start up practice and be out there with the guys,” Jones said, via PFT. “Rehab has been good to this point. I still have some work to do as we get ready for Week 1, but I feel really good with where I am.”
Jones reiterated that he plans to play in the season opener.
“I’m in a really good spot. I can do everything. There’s nothing that I can’t do,” Jones said. “There’s still that last little bit that you’re working to get back, but I feel good that in the next month or so as I get back into team drills, 11-on-11 and doing everything again that I’ll be coming back and feeling 100 percent.”
Jaguars
- Jaguars HC Liam Coen discussed the team’s visit with WR Zay Jones, who remains unsigned for now: “Get him in here, see what he looks like and just meet him. I had never met Zay. He really seems like a guy who has his head on (right). We’ll see how things progress, but it was really good to meet him.” (Ryan O’Halloran)
- The Jaguars have announced that two coaches will join the staff through the end of training camp as part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program: Zach Banner and Kyle Williams.
Titans
- Per Turron Davenport, Titans GM Mike Borgonzi is happy with the team building around QB Cam Ward but noted they could continue to add to their offensive line.
- Titans HC Robert Saleh said that Will Levis and Mitch Trubisky will both compete for the backup quarterback job. (McCormick)
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