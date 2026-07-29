AFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Zay Jones, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Daniel Jones said that he’s fully cleared for team activities but still has a ways to go before he’s back to his old self.

“I’m feeling good, feeling good. Plan is to be back in 11-on-11, full team drills Wednesday when we start up practice and be out there with the guys,” Jones said, via PFT. “Rehab has been good to this point. I still have some work to do as we get ready for Week 1, but I feel really good with where I am.”

Jones reiterated that he plans to play in the season opener.

“I’m in a really good spot. I can do everything. There’s nothing that I can’t do,” Jones said. “There’s still that last little bit that you’re working to get back, but I feel good that in the next month or so as I get back into team drills, 11-on-11 and doing everything again that I’ll be coming back and feeling 100 percent.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen discussed the team’s visit with WR Zay Jones , who remains unsigned for now: “Get him in here, see what he looks like and just meet him. I had never met Zay. He really seems like a guy who has his head on (right). We’ll see how things progress, but it was really good to meet him.” (Ryan O’Halloran)

discussed the team’s visit with WR , who remains unsigned for now: “Get him in here, see what he looks like and just meet him. I had never met Zay. He really seems like a guy who has his head on (right). We’ll see how things progress, but it was really good to meet him.” (Ryan O’Halloran) The Jaguars have announced that two coaches will join the staff through the end of training camp as part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program: Zach Banner and Kyle Williams.

Titans

Per Turron Davenport, Titans GM Mike Borgonzi is happy with the team building around QB Cam Ward but noted they could continue to add to their offensive line.

is happy with the team building around QB but noted they could continue to add to their offensive line. Titans HC Robert Saleh said that Will Levis and Mitch Trubisky will both compete for the backup quarterback job. (McCormick)