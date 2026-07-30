Titans Activate OT JC Latham From PUP List

The Tennessee Titans announced they have activated OT JC Latham from the PUP list after he passed a physical.

“JC is coming off PUP today,” HC Robert Saleh said, “so you’ll see him with a helmet. He won’t fully be integrated into practice but we’ll work him in, hopefully getting him into practice Saturday. So we’ll see how the next couple of days go.”

Latham, 23, emerged as a key player for Alabama, earning second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Titans used the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 draft on Latham.

The No. 7 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $25,461,800 contract that includes a $15,337,672 signing bonus and will carry a $7,103,233 cap figure for the 2026 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Latham made 13 starts for the Titans at right tackle.