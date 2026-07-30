Bills Release WR Jalen Virgil

The Buffalo Bills have released WR Jalen Virgil, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Virgil, 28, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State in 2022. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He bounced on and off Denver’s practice squad before joining the Bills’ practice squad in 2024 and was on and off their active roster.

From there, Virgil was waived with an injury settlement during camp last year and had a brief stint with the Cardinals’ practice squad before re-joining the Bills on a futures deal.

In 2024, Virgil appeared in seven games for the Bills and recorded no statistics.