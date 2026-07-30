Bills Host Five Tryout Players Including WR KhaDarel Hodge

The Bills hosted five tryout players at training camp, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

The following is a list of players who tried out with Buffalo, per the Wire:

CB Bryce Hall WR KhaDarel Hodge DB D.J. Miller WR Dante Pettis WR Isaiah Winstead

Hodge, 31, wound up going undrafted out of Prairie View A&M back in 2018. He later signed on with the Rams and returned to Los Angeles on an exclusive rights contract for the 2019 season.

Hodge was waived coming out of the preseason and later claimed by the Browns. Cleveland re-signed him to a contract as a restricted free agent.

However, the Browns waived Hodge and he was later claimed by the Lions. He finished out the season in Detroit before signing a one-year deal with the Falcons for the 2022 season. Atlanta re-signed him to two consecutive one-year extensions before inking him to a two-year, $6 million extension last March.

The Falcons released Hodge before the new league year in 2026.

In 2025, Hodge appeared in 12 games for the Falcons and recorded three receptions on 10 targets for 31 yards. He also recorded nine tackles on Atlanta’s special teams unit.